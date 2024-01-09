ICAI CA Inter, Final November results expected today on icai.nic.in

ICAI Result 2023: Results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations held in November 2023 are expected to be announced today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a notice on its website icai.org, saying these results may be out on November 9. Candidates can check their scores on icai.nic.in, when available. To do this, they will have to use registration number and roll number as login credentials. ICAI result 2023 live updates. ICAI CA Inter, Final November results 2023 likely today on icai.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the notice, ICAI said, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

How to check ICAI CA Inter, Final results November 2023

Go to icai.nic.in. Open the CA Inter November 2023 or CA Final November 2023 result link, as required. Enter your credentials and login. Check and download your result.

The CA Intermediate group 1 exam was held on November 2, 4, 6 and 8 and group 2 exams were held on November 10, 13, 15 and 17.

The CA Final group 1 exam took place on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023, and the group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023.