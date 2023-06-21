Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF exam dates released at nta.ac.in

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF exam dates released at nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 04:47 PM IST

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023 dates for AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/SRF has been released. Candidates can check the notice below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released ICAR Entrance exam 2023 dates for AIEEA PG and AICE JRF/SRF. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, ICAR AIEEA PG and ICAR AICE- JRF/SRF will be conducted on July 9, 2023. The NTA will be conducting the above-mentioned exam in approx. 89 Cities across the country. The e date of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on.

The examination will be computer based test and the duration will be for 2 hours. To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Official Notice Here 

ICAR Entrance Exam 2023: How to download notice

  • Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
  • Click on ICAR Entrance Exam 2023 date notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the exam date and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAR or NTA.

