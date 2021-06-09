ICMR JRF exam 2021 date released, check details here

ICMR JRF exam 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released the date for Junior Research Fellowship exam for the year 2021. The examination for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship will be conducted on September 12, 2021, from 3pm to 4.30pm at various cities across India.

The official notification reads,” Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India”.

The notification for the filling up of the examination form will be released in the last week of June on the official website of ICMR and PGIMER at www.icmr.nic.in & www.pgimer.edu.in.

Tentative dates for filling up of online application forms for the Computer Based Test are July 1 to July 31.

For regular updates aspiring candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of ICMR or PGIMER at www.icmr.nic.in & www.pgimer.edu.in.