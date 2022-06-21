Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI CEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here
ICSI CEET 2022 registration begins at icsi.edu, direct link to apply here

  • Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begin the registration process for CSEET November 2022 exams.
Published on Jun 21, 2022 07:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begin the registration process for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at icsi.edu.

The CSEET 2022 registration process will end on October 15. The CSEET November session would be conducted on November 12, 2022.

Here's the direct link to register for ICSI CEET 2022.

ICSI CEET 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed or appearing in the senior secondary ( 10+ 2) or equivalent examination.

ICSI CSEET 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the Home Page, scroll down and click on CSEET 2022 registration

Register and fill all the required details

Pay the application fee

Download and take print out of the application for future reference.

