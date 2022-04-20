ICSI CSEET May 2022 date released, to be conducted on May 7

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has released ICSI CSEET May 2022 date. The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be conducted on May 7, 2022 through remote proctored mode. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

The batch timings, user ID and password for ICSI CSEET May 2022 examination to be conducted in May shall be communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately. Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials which will be sent at your Email Id’s or through SMS.

<strong>Official Notice&nbsp;</strong>

Candidates must ensure that they download their admit cards along with the instructions to candidates for the same from Institute’s website in due course. Candidates will also have to download the mandatory safe exam browser in advance in their laptop/ desktop from which they will appear for the examination.

Meanwhile, ICSI CSEET July 2022 session registration process will end on June 15, 2022. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ICSI CSEET.

