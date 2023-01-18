Home / Education / Competitive Exams / ICSI to announce CSEET January 2023 result today at icsi.edu

ICSI to announce CSEET January 2023 result today at icsi.edu

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 11:04 AM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2023: Scorecards of CSEET January 2023 session will be available on icsi.edu.

ICSI to announce CSEET January 2023 result today at icsi.edu
ICSI to announce CSEET January 2023 result today at icsi.edu
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January 2023 results today, January 18. Once declared, candidates can check ICSI CSEET result on the institute website, icsi.edu. The entrance test was held on January 7 and 9. CSEET result 2023 live updates.

Scorecards will be made available at 4 pm, as per an official statement.

“The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 07th & 09th January, 2023 would be declared on Wednesday, the 18th January, 2023 at 4.00 P.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” reads the result notice.

ICSI further said that formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET January 2023 will be uploaded on the institute website immediately after announcement of result.

No copy of physical marks sheet will be provided, it added.

Candidates are advised to keep their CSEET admit cards ready, as information mentioned on it will be required to access results online.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi exam result.
icsi exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out