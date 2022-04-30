Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 released, download link here
IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 released, download link here

IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for B.Ed examination can download the admit card through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. The B.Ed examination will be conducted on May 8, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. 

The B.Ed examination duration is for 2 hours. The reporting time of the exam is at 9.15 am and entry is not permitted after 10.15 am. Candidates are advised to print hall ticket and report to the examination centre. Candidates who want to download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022&lt;/strong&gt;

IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU B.Ed Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IGNOU has advised the candidates to bring BLUE / BLACK Ball Point Pen for marking the Answers in the OMR Sheet. Cell Phone, Pagers, Calculators, Electronic Gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the Examination hall.

