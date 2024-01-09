close_game
IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 released, download link here

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 09, 2024 06:35 PM IST

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 has been released. Check here.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 on January 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ed Entrance Test can download the answer key through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 released, download link here (Shutterstock)
The answer key of the B.Ed Entrance Test will be available to all the candidates till January 16, 2024 on the official website. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can send their query, if any to the email ID entrancetest@ignou.ac.in. No query after January 16, 6 pm will be entertained.

IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on IGNOU B.Ed Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IGNOU BEd entrance test for the January 2024 session was conducted on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IGNOU.

Exam and College Guide
