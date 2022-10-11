IGNOU registration date extended for PG and UG Programme till October 20

The registration deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the July 2022 session has been once again extended by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).Candidates can register online at the official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in till October 20.

The deadline for registration has been extended for both the online and ODLmode, but not for certificate programmes and semester-based courses.

“Fresh Admission for PG and UG Programme, both for Online and ODL mode ( except certificate and semester-based Programme) has been extended till 20th October 2022” reads the official website.

IGNOU UG and PG exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

Click on the registration link

Key in your log in details

Register and fill the application form

Submit and take print out for future reference.