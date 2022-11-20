IGNOU TEE December 2022: Registration date extended till Nov 25 with late fees

Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the registration date for IGNOU TEE December 2022. Candidates can apply online for Term End Examination through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The last date to register for the courses has been extended till November 25, 2022.

The exam form should be filled for all the courses registered for first year/ re-registered for second/third year in January 2022 session for UG and PG Programmes, all courses for Diploma and PG Diploma, certificate and PG certificates and courses for which term end examinations have not been successfully completed or not appeared, so far.

Candidates will have to pay ₹200/- per course with late fees of ₹1100/-.

Earlier, the last date to submit the online form was till November 10, 2022, which was extended till November 15, 2022.

The December TEE examination will begin from December 2, 2022 and will conclude on January 5, 2023. The University will try to accommodate the students in the examination centre opted by them. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IGNOU.

