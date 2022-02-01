Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecards Released, Here’s How to Download
competitive exams

IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecards Released, Here’s How to Download

IIFT MBA IB 2022 Score card has been released. Candidates can visit the official site of IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in. Direct link to download score card given below. 
IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecards Released, Here’s How to Download(HT FILE)
IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecards Released, Here’s How to Download(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released scorecards for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB) 2022 programme on its website. Candidates can visit the NTA website at https://iift.nta.nic.in/ and download the scorecards.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check IIFT MBA IB Score Card 2022 here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

How to Download IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecards

Candidates can follow the given steps and download the IIFT MBA (IB) 2022 Scorecard.

1. Visit the examination website at https://iift.nta.nic.in/

2. Click on ‘Score-Card IIFT (MBA) 2022-24’

3. A Login Page will open

4. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth

5. Click on ‘Submit’

6. Your IIFT MBA 2022 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

The IIFT MBA entrance examination was conducted on December 05 and December 23, 2021. The MBA (IB) is a flagship programme of the IIFT. It is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. Candidates are requested to keep checking the examination website iift.nta.nic.in for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iift education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out