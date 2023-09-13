Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow has extended the IIM CAT 2023 registration date. The registration date has been extended till September 20, 2023. Candidates can apply for Common Admission Test through the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2023 registration date extended, know how to apply at iimcat.ac.in

The official website reads, “"Deadline for CAT 2023 Registration and Forms Submission has been Extended to 20th September 2023" Refer Know More Section Below.”

To be eligible for CAT, a candidate must have a bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent CGPA. In the case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates, the minimum marks required is 45 per cent. Candidates can follow the steps to apply for IIM CAT 2023.

IIM CAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be released on October 25, 2023 from 5 pm. The examination will be conducted on November 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IIM CAT.

