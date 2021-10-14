IIT JAM 2022 registration ends today
- IIT JAM 2022 registration closes today, October 14 at 11.59 pm. The exam will be held on February 13, 2022 and the result will be announced on March 22, 2022.
The registration portal of IIT JAM 2022 closes today, October 14 at 11.59 pm. The exam is held for admission to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Integrated Ph.D. Programmes at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
JAM 2022: Know how to apply
- Go to the official website
- Click on JAM 2022 registration link
- Enter personal, academic and other details asked in the application form
- Submit the details
- Pay the required application fees
- Complete the registration
The exam will be held on February 13, 2022 and the result will be announced on March 22, 2022. The first admission list will be released on June 1, 2022. The second and third admission lists will be released on June 16 and June 25, respectively.
JAM 2022 will have seven test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).
The admissions through JAM 2022 scores will end on July 11, 2022.