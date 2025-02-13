IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key releasing tomorrow at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will release IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key on February 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission Test for Masters, JAM 2025 can download the provisional answer key through the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key releasing tomorrow, here's how to download (Unsplash)

The answer key will be displayed on February 14 and the objection window will also open on the same date. The last date to raise objection is February 20, 2025.

IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. Click on IIT JAM 2025 provisional answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JAM 2025 was held on February 2, 2025. JAM 2025 Examination was conducted as a Computer Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

Candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025. JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.