Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download
competitive exams

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.
IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download(HT file)
IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released, here’s direct link to download(HT file)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 02:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has released IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022. The final answer key can be downloaded by the appeared candidates through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in. The examination was conducted on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. 

The JAM 2022 answer key has been released for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the final answer key through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download final answer key here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.
  • Click on IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the test paper name and download link.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The result will be declared by the Institute on March 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result once released through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in, using their login credentials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit jam education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out