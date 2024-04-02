IIT JAM scorecard released at jam.iitm.ac.in, steps to download
Candidates need to furnish details like e-mail ID / Enrolment ID / Mobile No / Registration No along with the password to download their score card.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) has released the IIT JAM 2024 scorecard on the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in.
The results were declared on March 20, 2024, and candidates who wish to download the scorecard can do so by visiting the official website where a link to download the score card will be available.
Steps the download IIT JAM 2024 scorecard:
Visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in
Find the link on the homepage to download IIT JAM 2024 scorecard
Click the link and a new page appears
Once you submit the details, you can view the score card on the screen
Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future purposes.
Direct Link to download scorecard