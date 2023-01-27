Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR recruitment examinations. Candidates who have applied for AGNIVEER - 01/2023 can download the admit card from the official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The Computer based examination for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 will be conducted from February 7 to February 9, 2023.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR INET - AGNIVEER - 01/2023".

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your registered email and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.