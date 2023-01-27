Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 27, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Indian Navy has released the admit cards of the candidates who applied for the AGNIVEER - 01/2023.

Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy Agniveer recruitment 1/2023 admit card out at joinindiannavy.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Navy has released the admit card for the Agniveer SSR and Agniveer MR recruitment examinations. Candidates who have applied for AGNIVEER - 01/2023 can download the admit card from the official website at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1500 positions, of which 1400 are for the Agniveer (SSR) - 01/2023 batch and 100 are for Agniveer (MR) - 01/2023 batch.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The Computer based examination for Agniveer SSR/MR 01/23 will be conducted from February 7 to February 9, 2023.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to download the admit card

Visit the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR INET - AGNIVEER - 01/2023".

A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Key in your registered email and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian navy indian naval academy
indian navy indian naval academy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out