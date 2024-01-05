Indian Navy BTech 2024 application process begins on Jan 6 at joinindiannavy.gov.in
Indian Navy invites applications for BTech degree courses under the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.
Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates for a four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive & Technical branch. The application process will commence on January 6 and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 20. Interested candidates can submit their application form through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Indian Navy BTech 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 executive and technical Branch vacancies.
Indian Navy BTech 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the senior secondary examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).
Indian Navy BTech 2024 selection process: Naval Headquarters reserves the right to fix the cut-off for shortlisting applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2023. All candidates must fill out their rank as per the common Rank List (CRL) in the application. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Mar 2024 onwards.
Indian Navy BTech 2024 age limit: Candidates should be born between Jan 2, 2005 and Jul 1, 2007.
For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.