Indian Navy BTech 2024 application process begins on Jan 6 at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates for a four-year BTech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme for the Executive & Technical branch. The application process will commence on January 6 and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 20. Interested candidates can submit their application form through the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy invites applications for BTech degree course

Indian Navy BTech 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 35 executive and technical Branch vacancies.

Indian Navy BTech 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed the senior secondary examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Indian Navy BTech 2024 selection process: Naval Headquarters reserves the right to fix the cut-off for shortlisting applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2023. All candidates must fill out their rank as per the common Rank List (CRL) in the application. SSB interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Mar 2024 onwards.

Indian Navy BTech 2024 age limit: Candidates should be born between Jan 2, 2005 and Jul 1, 2007.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.