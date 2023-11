ITBP Recruitment 2023: Apply for 248 Constable GD Sports quota vacancies

The Indo Tibetan Boarder Police (ITBP) has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons for 248 Constable/General Duty vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply for it on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. ITBP Recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable GD Sports quota vacancies

Check vacancy details below:

Athletics (various events)

Male: 27

Female: 15

Aquatics (various events)

Male: 39

Female: -

Equestrian

Male: 8

Female: -

Sports Shooting (various events)

Male: 20

Female: 15

Boxing (various events)

Male: 13

Female: 8

Football

Male: 19

Female: -

Gymnastics

Male: 12

Female: -

Hockey

Male: 7

Female: -

Weightlifting (various events)

Male: 14

Female: 7

Wushu (various events)

Male: 2

Female: -

Kabaddi

Male: -

Female: 5

Wrestling (various events)

Male: 6

Female: -

Archery (various events)

Male: 4

Female: 7

Kayaking

Male: -

Female: 4

Canoeing

Male: -

Female: 6

Rowing

Male: 2

Female: 8

The application fee is ₹100 for male unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates. Male candidates of SC, ST categories and female candidates of all categories are exempted from paying the fee.

For any other related information, visit the official website of ITBP.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON