JCECEB 2023 registration for BTech courses through JEE (Main ) 2023 started at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

JCECEB started the application process for BE, BTech admission through Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) rank.
The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has begun the application process for BE, BTech admission through state engineering counselling based on the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) rank. Candidates can apply online through the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
The deadline for the submission of the application form is July 7. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from July 7 to July 8. The final state merit list will be released on July 11.
JCECEB 2023 application and counselling fee: The registration fee is ₹500 and the counselling fee is ₹400 for General/ EWS/BC-I/BC-II. The registration fee is ₹250 and the counselling fee is ₹350 for SC/ST/ Female candidates of all categories.
For downloading the partial seat allotment letter candidates have to deposit ₹1000.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed JCECEB 2023 notification here.