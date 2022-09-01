JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today, answer key on September 3

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT entrance test JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will publish copies of candidates' responses of JEE Advanced today, September 1. The link to download it will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

Those who appeared in the exam can login with their application number and date of birth to download it. Earlier, the institute had published question papers of JEE Advanced 2022.

As per the schedule released, provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be published on September 3.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is September 3-4. Final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

How to check JEE Advanced responses

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the candidates' responses download link.

Enter required details.

Login and check your responses to the questions asked in JEE Advanced 2022.