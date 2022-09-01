Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today, answer key on September 3

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today, answer key on September 3

competitive exams
Published on Sep 01, 2022 08:28 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today on jeeadv.ac.in. Next, provisional answer keys will be published on September 3.

JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today, answer key on September 3
JEE Advanced 2022 candidates' responses today, answer key on September 3
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2022: IIT entrance test JEE Advanced 2022 was conducted on August 28. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will publish copies of candidates' responses of JEE Advanced today, September 1. The link to download it will be available on jeeadv.ac.in.

Those who appeared in the exam can login with their application number and date of birth to download it. Earlier, the institute had published question papers of JEE Advanced 2022.

As per the schedule released, provisional answer keys of JEE Advanced will be published on September 3.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key is September 3-4. Final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

How to check JEE Advanced responses

Go to jeeadv.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the candidates' responses download link.

Enter required details.

Login and check your responses to the questions asked in JEE Advanced 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced
jee advanced

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out