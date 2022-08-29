JEE Advanced 2022 question papers released, download link here

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released question papers of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. The entrance test was held on August 28 and question papers for both paper 1 and paper 2 are now available on the exam website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Next, the institute will publish copies of candidates' responses on September 1. JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer keys will be published on September 3.

The window to raise objections to provisional answer key is September 3-4. Final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 am.

JEE Advanced 2022 paper 1 direct link

JEE Advanced 2022 paper 2 direct link

How to check JEE Advanced question papers

Go to jeeadv.ac.in. Click on the question paper link on the home page. Download the PDF files.