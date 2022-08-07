JEE Advanced 2022: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will start the registration process for JEE Advanced 2022 on August 7, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can apply online through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The last date to apply for the examination is till August 11, 2022. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till August 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on August 28, 2022 in two shifts. The Paper 1 exam will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

JEE Advanced 2022: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available from August 23 to August 28, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Advanced.