JEE Advanced 2022 Result declared at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 Result. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced result can be checked by all appeared candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released. Candidates who want to check the results can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced 2022 Result

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2022 Result link available on the official site of home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IIT JEE.