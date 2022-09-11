Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2022 result: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2022 result: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Sep 11, 2022 10:06 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2022 result has been declared. IIT JEE results can be checked on the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2022 result: IIT JEE results declared at jeeadv.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has declared JEE Advanced 2022 result. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can check the result through the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in. The final answer key has also been released along with the results today. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

The written examination was conducted on August 28, 2022. The question paper for Paper 1 and Paper 2 was released on August 29. The response sheet was available on September 1 and provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till September 4, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced 2022 result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced education
jee advanced education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out