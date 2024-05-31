JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet releasing today, here's how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release the response sheet of candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, on May 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their response sheets can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.(HT file)

IIT Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the official website, the candidate response sheets will be released today on the official website at 5 pm. The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, at 10 am.

Candidates can submit their feedback and comments on the provisional answer keys from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, till 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the candidate response sheet can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IIT Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.