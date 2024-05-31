 JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet releasing today, here's how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet releasing today, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their response sheets can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras will release the response sheet of candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, on May 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their response sheets can visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.(HT file)
IIT Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.(HT file)

IIT Madras conducted the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2024) on May 26, 2024. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and Paper II was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As per the official website, the candidate response sheets will be released today on the official website at 5 pm. The online display of provisional answer keys will be released on June 2, 2024, at 10 am.

Candidates can submit their feedback and comments on the provisional answer keys from June 2, 2024, to June 3, 2024, till 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet: How to download

All those candidates who want to download the candidate response sheet can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website of IIT Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on the JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Advanced 2024 candidate response sheet releasing today, here's how to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On