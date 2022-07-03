JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key released, raise objections till July 4

JEE Main 2022 Answer Key: National Testing Agency has released provisional answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1. Candidates who appeared in the Engineering admission test can go to jeemain.nta.nic.in and download JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) answer keys.

NTA has uploaded JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer keys along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the JEE Main answer key can challenge it by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The window is open till 5 pm on July 4.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm up to 04 July 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," NTA said.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 04 July 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)," it added.

JEE Main 2022 answer key download link

For more details, read the notification below: