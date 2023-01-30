JEE Main 2023: January 30, shift 2 paper analysis based on student reaction

The JEE (Main) 2023 Paper-I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 30th January 2023. The reporting time for students was 2:20 pm however the exam started sharp at 3:00 pm.

There were a total of 90 questions and the Total mark of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. 5 out of 10 questions were to be attempted from the Numerical Based section in each subject. Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board. It was a balanced paper.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-II- Chemistry had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

Part-III- Mathematics had total 30*questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 10 Numerical based questions out which only 5 had to be attempted. The marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response and 0 in all other cases. Total marks of this section were 100.

The level of difficulty as per feedback from students on 30th January 2023 (Afternoon Session).

Mathematics – Moderately Tough Level. Weightage was given to chapters of Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Questions asked from Parabola, Ellipse, Definite Integrals, Area, Differential Equations, Matrices, Probability, Determinants, Vectors, 3D Geometry, Binomial Theorem, Complex numbers, Progression Series. Both MCQs and Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. This section was Lengthy & Tricky as per few students.

Physics – Moderate level. Weightage was given to chapters on Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics, SHM & Waves, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, AC Circuits, Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors and Magnetism Numerical based questions were reported as Easy. This section was balanced but had many tricky questions.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Inorganic & Organic Chemistry had more compared to Physical Chemistry. Weightage is givento Alcohols, Ethers & Phenols, and Aryl & Alkyl halides in Organic Chemistry. Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics. Inorganic Chemistry had questions from Chemistry in Everyday Life, Environmental Chemistry, Chemical Bonding and Metallurgy.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Maths was Moderately Tough while Physics was Moderate & Chemistry was Easy to Moderate Level. Overall, this paper was above Moderate level as per students.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is Centre Head-FIITJEE Noida. Views expressed here are personal)