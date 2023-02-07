JEE Main 2023 Result: Session 2 registration begins today on jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency will begin registration for JEE Main 2023 session 2 today, February 7. Candidates can submit JEE Mains application forms on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Result of the first session was announced last night on the exam website, and on ntaresults.nic.in. JEE Main session 1 result 2023 live updates.

Candidates can submit JEE Main session 2 application form till March 7. Admit cards will be issued in the last week of March.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12.

A candidate can take either one or both sessions of JEE Main. Those who appear in both, their best score among the two will be considered for ranking.

JEE Main all India ranks will be announced after session 2 results.

In session 1, a total of 8.6 lakh candidates took paper 1 and 0.46 lakh candidates took paper 2 exam. The overall attendance for the Engineering paper is 95.79 per cent, highest since NTA started conducting the entrance test.

NTA has only announced paper 1 results. Result of the Architecture and Planning (paper 2) will be declared later.