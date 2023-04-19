Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 19, 2023 07:57 PM IST

JEE Main 2023 session 2 answer key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has published answer keys of the April session of Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2023 session 2). Candidates who wrote the BE/BTech exam in session 2 can check JEE Main provisional answer keys on jeemain.nta.nic.in using application number and date of birth. JEE Main 2023 answer key live updates.

Along with answer keys, NTA has also published candidates’ recorded responses and question papers.

NTA said that candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key and displayed responses can do it. The last date to raise objections is till April 21, 2023.

For each representation, a candidate has to pay 200/- as fee per question challenged.

Direct link to download JEE Main 2023 answer key

After candidates’ feedback is reviewed, NTA will publish the final answer key. If required, changes to the provisional answer key will be made and it will be shown in the final answer ky. The final key can not be challenged.

JEE Main session 2 results will be published along with/after the final key is released. In session 2 results, candidates’ all India ranks will also be mentioned.

