JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's what allowed

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1. Candidate who are required to make changes to their applications can login to jeemain.nta.ac.in and do it. The deadline is 11:50 pm, November 8. JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required,” NTA said in the notice.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 December 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” it added.

JEE Main 2024 correction: Changes allowed

JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1. Candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating Engineering colleges. It will also shortlist candidates for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.