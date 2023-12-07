close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's what allowed

JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in, here's what allowed

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2023 09:01 AM IST

Candidate who are required to make changes to their applications can login to jeemain.nta.ac.in and do it. The deadline is 11:50 pm, November 8.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1. Candidate who are required to make changes to their applications can login to jeemain.nta.ac.in and do it. The deadline is 11:50 pm, November 8.

JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
JEE Main 2024 correction window opens on jeemain.nta.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required,” NTA said in the notice.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 08 December 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” it added.

JEE Main 2024 correction: Changes allowed

JEE Main 2024 session 1 will be held from January 24 to February 1. Candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs and other participating Engineering colleges. It will also shortlist candidates for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out