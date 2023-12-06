close_game
JEE Main 2024 application correction window opens today on jeemain.nta.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 06, 2023 08:31 AM IST

JEE Main 2024 application correction window opens today. Candidates can make changes in their forms after logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to open the application form correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination Main or JEE Mains 2024 session 1 today, December 6. Candidates will be allowed to edit some information on their application forms up to December 8. To do this, they have to login to jeemain.nta.ac.in when the process begins.

JEE Main 2024 application correction starts today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)
JEE Main 2024 application correction starts today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot)

The application window of JEE Main 2024 session 1 closed on December 4. Originally, the application deadline was November 30 but it was later extended.

To make changes in your JEE Main application form, follow these steps:

How to use the JEE Main 2024 application correction facility

  1. Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
  2. Open the application form correction link or login to the candidate page.
  3. Read all the instructions carefully and proceed.
  4. Make the required changes and pay the fee, if required.
  5. Submit the details. If an acknowledgement copy is generated, download it. Otherwise, take a screenshot of the final page for future references.

The first session of JEE Main 2024 will be held from January 24 to February 1 to select candidates for admission in NITs, IIITs and other participating Engineering colleges. It will also shortlist candidates for the IIT JEE Advanced exam.

