JEE Main 2024 paper 1 admit card for Jan 27 exam released

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency has released admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 1 examination which is scheduled to be held on January 27. Candidates can download it from jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Main 2024 admit card live updates. JEE Main 2024 paper 1 admit card for Jan 27 exam out on jeemain.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

NTA is releasing admit cards of the examination in phases. Before this, hall tickets for the BArch and BPlanning paper exam was released.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The paper 1 or the Engineering (BTech/BPlanning) examination will be held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 in two shifts – the first one from 9 am to 12 pm and the second one from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2024 admit card direct link

To download the JEE Main admit card, candidates must log in to the website with the application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow

How to download JEE Mains 2024 session 1 admit card

Go to the NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the JEE Main admit card download link for your exam day.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download your admit card.

Read the instructions carefully and take a printout for using on the exam day.