JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, February 11, released the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session will be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

JEE mains examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift of the exam is scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 pm.

Direct link to download JEE main admit card 2021

How to download JEE main admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

