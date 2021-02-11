JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, February 11, released the hall tickets for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The agency will hold the JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session will be conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session will be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.
JEE mains examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift of the exam is scheduled to be held from 3 to 6 pm.
Direct link to download JEE main admit card 2021
How to download JEE main admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link to download the JEE mains admit card
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE main admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, download it now
- JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their admit cards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's how to check
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Interview call letter released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have cleared the IBPS RRB PO main exam can download their admit card online at ibps.in on or before March 1, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date released for CBT 1, check details
- According to the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 22 apart from the examination scheduled to be conducted on February 15, 16, 17, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check
- Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit cards online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Civil services exam notification today, important points for candidates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB DElEd scrutiny 2020 registration begins, here's direct link to apply
- Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks in Bihar DElEd first and second-year exams can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICAI launches international curriculum for accountancy aspirants abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon
- According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC reserves orders on the plea by age-barred candidates seeking extra chance
- A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar is hearing the petitions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BPSC 66th prelim re-exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates can download the admit card for the BPSC 66th combined competitive preliminary re- exam online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox