JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest

JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The second session of JEE Mains Paper-1 examination 2021 began on Tuesday, March 16 at various centres. The JEE Mains 2021 will continue till March 18, 2021. The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.

Quick analysis of morning shift exam based on reaction from students after the exam:

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE Board. Overall a Balanced Paper.

Subject-wise level of difficultly:

• Mathematics: Moderate to Tough level. Questions were asked majorly from Chapters in Algebra like Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices & Determinants. There were few questions from Trigonometry, Vector & 3D Geometry. In Calculus- there were questions from Application of Derivatives & Definite Integral. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.

• Physics: Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. 5 to 6 questions from Semi-Conductors, EM Waves and Communication Devices. Theory-Based questions from few chapters of NCERT were asked.

• Chemistry: Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Chemical bonding, Coordination compounds. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Balanced Section so far as coverage of chapters is considered.

In terms of the order of difficulty, Mathematics was the toughest while Chemistry was the easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was of moderately tough level as per students. Students said difficulty level was higher than the February session.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FITJEE expert. Views expressed here are personal.)