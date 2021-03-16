JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The second session of JEE Mains Paper-1 examination 2021 began on Tuesday, March 16 at various centres. The JEE Mains 2021 will continue till March 18, 2021. The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Quick analysis of morning shift exam based on reaction from students after the exam:
Questions covered almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE Board. Overall a Balanced Paper.
Subject-wise level of difficultly:
• Mathematics: Moderate to Tough level. Questions were asked majorly from Chapters in Algebra like Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations, Matrices & Determinants. There were few questions from Trigonometry, Vector & 3D Geometry. In Calculus- there were questions from Application of Derivatives & Definite Integral. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations.
• Physics: Easy to Moderate level. Questions asked from Kinematics, Optics, Electrostatics, Magnetism, Current Electricity, EM waves, Heat and Thermodynamics. 5 to 6 questions from Semi-Conductors, EM Waves and Communication Devices. Theory-Based questions from few chapters of NCERT were asked.
• Chemistry: Easy level. Questions covered chapters like Chemical bonding, Coordination compounds. Inorganic Chemistry had mostly questions from NCERT. Balanced Section so far as coverage of chapters is considered.
In terms of the order of difficulty, Mathematics was the toughest while Chemistry was the easiest amongst the three subjects. This paper was of moderately tough level as per students. Students said difficulty level was higher than the February session.
(Author Ramesh Batlish is a FITJEE expert. Views expressed here are personal.)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main March 2021 Exam Day 1: Students find maths paper toughest
- JEE Main March 2021 Day-1 exam analysis: The entrance examination was held following all the Covid-19 precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitizers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CA, CS, ICWA qualifications equivalent to PG degree: UGC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Registration begins at ppsc.gov.in
- Punjab Civil Services Mains 2020: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can apply for the Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Main Exam 2020 online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details
- The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Mains 2021 March session exam begins today
- JEE Mains 2021: The examinations will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 to 6 pm. The admit card for the March session exam was released by the agency on its official website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC Delhi Police Constable result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here
- The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to make it to a top MBA college? Here are the best expert tips for you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
- DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET to be conducted only once this year, says Union Education Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NEET UG 2021: All you need to know about medical entrance exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Olympiad 2021 rescheduled, to be held on April 11, check details
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) On Monday rescheduled the ‘Assam Olympiad’ examination and will now conduct it on Sunday April 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021 to be held on June 6, check details
- CSBC Fireman recruitment examination 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can check the exam date notification online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 5th phase exam to be held as per schedule amidst lockdown in Nagpur
- RRB NTPC 5th phase exam 2021: According to the notification, the board will be conducting the RRB NTPC 5th phase examination in Nagpur as per the schedule irrespective of the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra government in order to curb the spread of Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Indian Navy Tradesman admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2021 can download their hall tickets online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 17, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
- The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the hall ticket or admit card for the Stenographer recruitment Phase 1 examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox