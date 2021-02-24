JEE Main Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of Feb 24 exam, evening shift
- Overall, the JEE Main Paper 1 in the evening shift was easy and balanced.
Overall, the JEE Main Paper 1 in the evening shift was easy and balanced. Almost all topics were covered in every subject. Students were able to complete in a given timeline if we compare difficulty level, then Maths>Physics>Chemistry.
Subject Wise Feedback
Physics
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
-Overall, the Paper was moderate as compared to Chemistry and Maths.
- Physics paper covered almost all Topics. Question come from Electrostatics, Mechanics, Optics & Modern Physics
-Integer type of questions were easy
Chemistry
30 Question (20 MCQ +10 Numerical value-based)
-Chemistry paper was moderate
-The Paper was very well balanced as it had an equal number of physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry questions.
- All topics were covered, though the integer-type questions of physical chemistry were calculative.
Mathematics
30 Question (20 MCQ +10Numerical value-based)
-Maths's difficulty level also moderate, and questions asked were mostly from Calculus, Algebra and Coordinate geometry.
-The paper was quite balanced, and students were able to complete it under the given Timeline.
-The important thing was that all questions were aligned with the NCERT syllabus.
(Author Ajay Kumar Sharma is National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). Views expressed here are personal.)
