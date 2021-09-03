JEE Main Result 2021 likely to be released by Sept 10, answer key expected soon

National Testing Agency, NTA has just concluded JEE Main exam 2021 for Session 4 on September 2, 2021. The JEE Main Result 2021 for Session 4 will likely release by September 10, 2021. The Joint Entrance Exam result can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for it on the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Session 4 examination was conducted by the Agency on August 26, 27, 31 and September 1 and 2. More than 7.8 lakh students have reportedly appeared for the fourth and final session of JEE Main examination. The answer key is expected to release soon. The Agency will release the result after the objection window has been closed and final answer key has been released.

Soon after the result is declared, candidates who have qualified the JEE main exam can register themselves for JEE Advanced examination. The JEE advanced 2021 registration will begin on September 11, 2021.

JEE Main Result 2021: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA JEE on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on JEE Main Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.