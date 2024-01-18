National Testing Agency, NTA has released JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip for Paper I. Candidates who will appear for B.E/ B.Tech examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Exam 2024: Advance city intimation slip for Paper I out, link here

The official notice reads, “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for the exam to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31 January and 01 February 2024 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) has now been hosted on the website: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 17 January 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein.”

JEE Mains Exam 2024: How to download advance city intimation slip

To download the advance city intimation slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the slip and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of JEE Mains.

