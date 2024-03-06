JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic exam city information slips today

JEECUP 2024: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP will release the exam city information slips for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic today, March 6. JEECUP 2024: UPJEE Polytechnic exam city information slips releasing today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule available on the official website, the application process for the test closed on February 29, and exam city slips will be issued today, March 6. Candidates can check it by logging in to the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The UPJEE Polytechnic entrance examination is scheduled for March 16 to March 22, 2024.

Candidates should note that the UP Polytechnic exam city slips are different from admit cards. These documents mention only roll numbers and the name of the city and the exam centre. Admit cards, which will be required during the examination, will be released on March 10.

In the Admit cards for UPJEE 2024, candidates can check the exact date, time and reporting time for the examination, among other details.

As per the schedule, UPJEE (P) answer keys will be published on the website on March 27. Candidates can send their objections to the preliminary answer key, if any, by March 30. Results will be announced on April 8.

JEECUP 2024: How to check UP Polytechnic exam city information slips

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the exam city information link.

Login with your credentials.

Check and download the document containing the name of exam city and





For further details, candidates can check the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.