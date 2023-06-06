Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JIPMAT 2023 provisional answer key released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, get link

JIPMAT 2023 provisional answer key released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 06, 2023 07:16 PM IST

JIPMAT 2023 provisional answer key released at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

The Provisional Answer Keys answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023 has been released today, June 6. Candidates who took the examination can download the provisional answer key from the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in.

“The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://jipmat.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for the challenge of Answer Key may be used” reads the official notification.

Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2023 was conducted by NTA in 78 Cities across the country on May 28, 2023. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer keys till June 7 up to 11:30 pm. Candidates have to pay 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

Direct link to check JIPMAT 2023 answer key

JIPMAT 2023: Know how to raise objections

Visit the official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JIPMAT-2023 answer key challenge tab

Key in your login details

Raise objections if any

