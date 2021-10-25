Home / Education / Competitive Exams / JKPSC CCE prelims answer key 2021 released at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link
JKPSC CCE prelims answer key 2021 released at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link

  • JKPSC CCE Preliminary answer key released  at jkpsc.nic.in, direct link here.
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:54 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on October 25 released the answer key for the combined competitive preliminary examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the combined competitive preliminary exam can download their answer key from the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

The combined competitive preliminary exam 2021 was conducted in two sessions by the Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission on October 24 at various centres.

According to official figures, a total of 30,565 applications for the exam have been submitted.

Herre is the direct link to check the JKPSC 2021 answer key 

 

JKPSC CCE Preliminary answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Conduct of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 Provisional Answer Key”.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and keep the hard copy for future reference.

