JKPSC Judicial Services Mains 2023 admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in, here's direct to download

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) released the J and K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam admit card. Candidates who will appear for the Judicial Service Mains exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at jkpsc.nic.in. JKPSC releases admit card for J&K Civil Services (Judicial) Main 2023 Exam

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 to 20, 2023. Candidates will be able to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

J& K Judicial Service Main admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Civil Services (Judicial) Main Admit Card 2023 link

Key in your log credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.