JOSAA round 2 seat allotment result out at josaa.nic.in, direct link to check

competitive exams
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:39 PM IST

JOSAA round 2 seat allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has declared the round 2 seat allotment result on Wednesday, September 28.

ByHT Education Desk

JOSAA round 2 seat allotment result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has declared the round 2 seat allotment result on Wednesday, September 28. Interested candidates can now check and download the JOSAA seat allotment result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The seat allotment result had been released for admissions to IIT and NIT+ admissions.

The online reporting, payment of fees, uploading of documents and response by candidate to query can be done between September 28 and October 1, 2022 till 5 pm.

To access the seat allotment result, candidates will have to login to the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin.

JOSAA round 2 seat allotment result: Here’s how to check

Visit official website josaa.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “View Seat Allotment Result Round 2

Login using JEE(Main) Application Number and Password

The JOSAA round 2 seat allotment result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link to check round 2 results here. Click here.

There will be a total of 6 counselling rounds. After the sixth round the CSAB counselling will begin.

JoSAA round 3, 4, 5, and 6 (final) seat allotment result will be declared on October 3, 8, 12 and 16, 2022 respectively.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
seat allotment iit result
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
