JSSC PGTTCE exam date 2023 released, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 08:03 PM IST

The Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023) will be held from August 18 to September 10, 2023.

The Post Graduate Trained Teacher Competitive Examination (PGTTCE 2023) exam date has been announced by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The recruiting exam is scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 10, 2023. The admit card will be made available in due course. The application for the scribe facility can be submitted by eligible candidates via jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023.

JSSC PGTTCE exam date 2023 released at jssc.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Candidates can check the notification here.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3120 vacancies. The application process. The PGTTCE application process started on April 5 and ended on May 4.

PGTTCE admit card 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the official website at jssc.nic.in

Look for the PGTTCE 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

