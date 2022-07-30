Karnataka CET Results 2022 declared at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) on July 30. Candidates who took the KCET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET Result 2022 Live Updates

KCET 20222 answer key was made available on June 22, the preliminary.The KCET test took place on June 16 and 17. The KCET 2022 examination was taken by over 2.2 lakh students.

KCET result direct link

KCET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON