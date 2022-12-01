Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key released on kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published preliminary answer key of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test 2022. Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 for MBA, MCA and MTech entrance exam can be checked on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

KEA has also invited objections to the preliminary answer keys. Candidates can login through the link given below to check answer key and raise objections. Use your CET number and date of birth to login.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key download link

How to check Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022

Go to kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Go to the admissions section and open the PG CET 2022 link. Now, open the link to check answer keys. Login with your CET number and date of birth. View the answer key and follow the given steps to raise objections, if required.

Karnataka PGCET entrance test for MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch courses was conducted on November 19 and 20, 2022.