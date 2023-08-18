The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 20. Candidates who have not registered can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20

“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” reads the official notification.

Notification here

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2023 will be held on September 9 and 10

For general and OBC applicants, each course's application cost is ₹650. For those who fall under the SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is ₹500.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

