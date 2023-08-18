News / Education / Competitive Exams / Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20

Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 07:55 PM IST

Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration extended till August 20. Apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Exam on September 9-10.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 20. Candidates who have not registered can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20
Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20

Here's direct link to apply

“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” reads the official notification.

Notification here

The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2023 will be held on September 9 and 10

For general and OBC applicants, each course's application cost is 650. For those who fall under the SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is 500.

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out