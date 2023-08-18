Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration date extended till August 20
Karnataka PGCET 2023 registration extended till August 20. Apply online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Exam on September 9-10.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2023 till August 20. Candidates who have not registered can apply online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
“For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023” reads the official notification.
The Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test-2023 will be held on September 9 and 10
For general and OBC applicants, each course's application cost is ₹650. For those who fall under the SC/ST and Category in Karnataka, the application fee is ₹500.
Karnataka PGCET 2023: Know how to apply
Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in
Click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form
Register and proceed with the application
Fill out the application form and pay the fee
Submit and take printouts for future reference.
