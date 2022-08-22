KCET 2022 document verification begins today; Check schedule, documents required

KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin document verification of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2022) on August 2022. The detailed schedule and list of documents required has been published on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per the schedule, KCET document verification process will be completed from August 22 to September 7. On each day, document verification will be held for 5,000 students, in three shifts, till the last rank is reached.

On the first day, those who are in ranks 1-1800 will verify their documents in the morning shift (9:30 am to 11 am) and they will report for it at 8:45 am. In the forenoon shift, from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm, candidates with ranks 1801-3600 will verify their ranks and in the afternoon shift, those who got ranks 3601-5000 will verify their documents 2 pm onwards.

KCET Counselling 2022: List of documents required

KCET 2022 application form. KCET 2022 admission ticket. SSLC/Class 10 pass certificate (for date of birth verification) 2nd PUC/Class 12 marks sheet 7 years' study certificates from Class 1 to 12 (including either Class 10 or 12) Caste/caste income certificate And other relevant documents.

The detailed notification is given below:

