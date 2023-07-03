Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

The Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) session II answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who took the examination can download the KMAT 2023 answer keys from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT 2023 session 2 examination was conducted on July 2.

“Any complaints regarding the Answer Key, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery as to reach the office on or before 07.07.2023, 5.00 PM”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check answer keys

KMAT Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the Home Page, click on the KMAT 2023 Session 2 candidates portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen download and take theprint.