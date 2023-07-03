Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 03, 2023 12:53 PM IST

KMAT 2023 session II answer key has been released on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) session II answer key has been released on the official website. Candidates who took the examination can download the KMAT 2023 answer keys from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala KMAT 2023 session II answer key released at cee.kerala.gov.in

KMAT 2023 session 2 examination was conducted on July 2.

“Any complaints regarding the Answer Key, may be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with supporting documents and fee @ Rs.100/- per question by way of DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery as to reach the office on or before 07.07.2023, 5.00 PM”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check answer keys

KMAT Answer Key 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the Home Page, click on the KMAT 2023 Session 2 candidates portal

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen download and take theprint.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out