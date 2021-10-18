Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now
Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now

  • KTET revised answer key is available on the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan portal, keralapareekshabhavan.in.
Kerala: KTET 2021 revised answer key released, download now(HT File)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 03:31 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The revised answer key of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 has been released. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan portal, keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates can download the KTET answer key from the official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams, can download the answer key.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on the revised answer key available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can download the answer key

KTET is an  eligibility test for teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes.

After this, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will release the result of the Kerala TET.

The result of the last edition of the KTET was released on March 18, 2021.

